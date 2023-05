A man has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a woman in Tralee.

Twenty-year-old Robert Bily, with an address of 12 Brandon Place, Tralee was before Tralee Circuit Court today.

He also pleaded guilty to trespassing, and to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to a woman at 14 Murphy’s Terrace in Ballymullen, Tralee, on August 7th 2022.

Judge Sinéad Behan remanded Mr. Bily in custody, until June 30th, for evidence to be heard.