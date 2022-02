A man is missing from his home in West Kerry.

Renatas Sukys from Dingle hasn't been seen since last Sunday (February 20th).

He's described as being 6 foot 3 inches in height, of thin build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black jeans and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station on 066 915 1522 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.