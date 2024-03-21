Advertisement
Man missing from Dingle found safe and well

Mar 21, 2024 10:03 By radiokerrynews
Man missing from Dingle found safe and well
A 39-year-old man who was missing from Dingle has been found safe and well.

 

Thomas Lundon was reported missing yesterday but has been located.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

