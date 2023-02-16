Man killed in South Kerry crash named locally

The man who was killed in a crash in South Kerry has been named locally.

34-year-old Frank Pilkington was originally from County Offaly but had been living in the Kenmare area.

He was the sole occupant of a car which crashed some five miles from Kenmare on the N71 Kenmare to Glengarriff road.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at Drominassig Bridge just before 6 o’clock last evening.

Inspector Gary O'Carroll is in charge of roads policing in the Kerry Garda Division.

He's appealing for the public's help in their investigation.

Inspector O'Carroll describes the car which was driven by Mr Pilkington.