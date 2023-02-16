Advertisement
News

Man killed in South Kerry crash named locally

Feb 16, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Man killed in South Kerry crash named locally Man killed in South Kerry crash named locally
Share this article

The man who was killed in a crash in South Kerry has been named locally.

34-year-old Frank Pilkington was originally from County Offaly but had been living in the Kenmare area.

He was the sole occupant of a car which crashed some five miles from Kenmare on the N71 Kenmare to Glengarriff road.

Advertisement

The single-vehicle collision occurred at Drominassig Bridge just before 6 o’clock last evening.

Inspector Gary O'Carroll is in charge of roads policing in the Kerry Garda Division.

He's appealing for the public's help in their investigation.

Advertisement

Inspector O'Carroll describes the car which was driven by Mr Pilkington.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus