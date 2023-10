A man has died in a farm accident in Kenmare.

Gardaí received a report of the death of a man on a farm in the area at 6:40 last evening.

The Health and Safety Authority was then notified of the incident.

The HSA says it’s aware of a fatality on a farm in the Kenmare area, and has launched an investigation.

It’s believed a gate fell on the 69-year-old man at his farm, some two miles the Kilgarvan side of Kenmare.