Man in his 70s dies after crash outside Abbeyfeale

Sep 19, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Man in his 70s dies after crash outside Abbeyfeale
A man in his 70s has died following a single vehicle crash outside Abbeyfeale.

The collision happened at Shanbally on the Kerry side of the town.

The car had been travelling out of Abbeyfeale towards Duagh when the crash occurred.

The single vehicle collision happened on the R555 between Duagh and Abbeyfeale, at about 6:10pm.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was the only person in the car and was fatally injured in the crash.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have now carried out a technical examination of the scene, and the R555 has reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with video footage including dash cam, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

