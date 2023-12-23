Man in 80s in a critical condition following serious collision on N21

A man in his 80s is in a critical condition following a serious collision on the N21 at Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel.

The two-car crash happened shortly after 10am on the main road between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry; his condition is understood to be critical.

Four other people travelling in the second car were also taken to hospital for assessment.

Traffic diversions remain in place at the crash site to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash cam, who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.