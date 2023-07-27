Advertisement
News

Man in 20s arrested in connection to Tralee graveyard killing

Jul 27, 2023 12:20 By radiokerrynews
Man in 20s arrested in connection to Tralee graveyard killing Man in 20s arrested in connection to Tralee graveyard killing
Share this article

A man in his 20s has been arrested as part of investigations into the death of Thomas Dooley in Tralee last year.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following an assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th.

His wife Siobhan was also injured in the incident, which occurred while a funeral had been taking place.

Advertisement

This latest arrest took place yesterday and the man is being held at a garda station in the county.

He is the 9th person to be arrested in relation to the case.

Three family members and a teenager - all been charged with murdering Thomas Dooley - will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin in May next year.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus