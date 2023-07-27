Man in 20s arrested in connection to Tralee graveyard killing

A man in his 20s has been arrested as part of investigations into the death of Thomas Dooley in Tralee last year.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following an assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th.

His wife Siobhan was also injured in the incident, which occurred while a funeral had been taking place.

This latest arrest took place yesterday and the man is being held at a garda station in the county.

He is the 9th person to be arrested in relation to the case.

Three family members and a teenager - all been charged with murdering Thomas Dooley - will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin in May next year.