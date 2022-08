A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Killorglin this morning.

The collision happened on Mill Road in the town at around 10:15am, and involved a moped and a van.

A man in his 30s was taken to Cork University Hospital, to be treated for injuries which are believed to be serious but not life threatening.

The road was closed for a short time as gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, but reopened shortly after noon.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing