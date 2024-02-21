Man further remanded in relation to over €87,000 drugs seizure in North Kerry

A man has been further remanded in custody in connection with the seizure of almost €90,000 worth of drugs in North Kerry.

36-year-old Nerijus Turauskas of 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Co.Limerick, faces three charges in relation to the seizure in Listowel in November.

Mr Turauskas appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link in relation to the charges.

Advertisement

It’s alleged that on November 21st last at Gortacrissane, Listowel, Mr Turauskas had cocaine worth €87,500 in his possession, which was seized by Gardaí.

He is also charged with having cocaine in his possession for sale or supply at the same address and date.

Mr Turauskas also faces a charge of possessing €3,870 in cash, while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct, on November 21st at 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters further remanded him in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on February the 28th, for DPP directions.