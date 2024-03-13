Advertisement
News

Man further remanded in relation to alleged stabbing of teenager in Cahersiveen

Mar 13, 2024 17:49 By radiokerrynews
Man further remanded in relation to alleged stabbing of teenager in Cahersiveen
Share this article

A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to the assault of a teenager in South Kerry.

Thomas McDonagh of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen appeared before Judge David Waters in Tralee District Court facing two charges.

Thomas McDonagh appeared in Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison.

Advertisement

He faces a charge of assault causing harm at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, on February 12th, in an alleged incident which left a teenager with stab injuries.

It’s also alleged that Mr McDonagh produced an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade - capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

Judge David Waters heard that DPP directions are not yet ready; and that there may be further charges to debate regarding this case.

Advertisement

Judge Waters further remanded Mr McDonagh in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on March 27th, via video-link, for DPP directions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Worst of the Orange Rain Alert to hit Kerry overnight
Advertisement
Kerry County Council to write to Department asking walk-in Community Welfare Clinics be reinstated
Solicitor of man facing crystal meth charges says he expects his client to be granted high court bail
Advertisement

Recommended

Worst of the Orange Rain Alert to hit Kerry overnight
Kerry County Council to write to Department asking walk-in Community Welfare Clinics be reinstated
Cork Airport set for its busiest day this year
Kerry Ambassador Programme attracts €2.9m worth of business to the county
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus