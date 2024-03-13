Man further remanded in relation to alleged stabbing of teenager in Cahersiveen

A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to the assault of a teenager in South Kerry.

Thomas McDonagh of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen appeared before Judge David Waters in Tralee District Court facing two charges.

Thomas McDonagh appeared in Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison.

Advertisement

He faces a charge of assault causing harm at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, on February 12th, in an alleged incident which left a teenager with stab injuries.

It’s also alleged that Mr McDonagh produced an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade - capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

Judge David Waters heard that DPP directions are not yet ready; and that there may be further charges to debate regarding this case.

Advertisement

Judge Waters further remanded Mr McDonagh in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on March 27th, via video-link, for DPP directions.