Man appears in court in relation to attack on Cahersiveen teenager

Feb 13, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
A man has appeared in court in connection with an incident that left a teenager with stab injuries in Cahersiveen.

Thomas McDonagh of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen appeared before Judge David Waters in Killarney District Court this morning.

Mr McDonagh has been charged on two counts.

He’s accused of  assault causing harm at Fertha Drive, yesterday, February 12th.

He’s also charged under section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act – for the production of an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade -  capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

Defence barrister Patrick Barrett, instructed by solicitor Pat Mann, applied for full  bail for the applicant who’s 50 years old.

The State objected to this application; Judge Waters refused bail.

Thomas McDonagh is remanded to appear before Tralee District Court tomorrow by video link.

It’s anticipated there will be an application to the High Court for bail.

