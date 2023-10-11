Man further remanded in custody in relation to Tralee Square murder

A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to a Tralee murder.

51 year-old, Patrick Murphy, of no fixed abode appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

He is charged with the murder of Joseph Brosnan in May of last year.

Mr Brosnan died from injuries after he was stabbed at the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the Square in Tralee town centre.

Judge David Waters remanded Patrick Murphy in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on October 25th, via video link for the book of evidence to be served.