News

Man further remanded in custody in relation to Tralee Square murder

Oct 11, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Man further remanded in custody in relation to Tralee Square murder
Patrick Murphy who is charged with the murder of Joseph Brosnan in Tralee.
A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to a Tralee murder.

51 year-old, Patrick Murphy, of no fixed abode appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

He is charged with the murder of Joseph Brosnan in May of last year.

Mr Brosnan died from injuries after he was stabbed at the Abbey Court apartment complex, just off the Square in Tralee town centre.

Judge David Waters remanded Patrick Murphy in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on October 25th, via video link for the book of evidence to be served.

 

