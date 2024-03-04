Advertisement
Man further remanded in custody in relation to serious assault in Banna

Mar 4, 2024 13:51 By radiokerrynews
A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to an alleged serious assault in the Ardfert area.

49-year-old, Hryhorii Sryotenko appeared before Tralee District Court recently facing two charges.

The alleged incident occurred on the morning of Saturday January 13th, at 92 Banna Beach Holiday Homes, Banna, Ardfert.

Mr Sryotenko is charged with producing a large carving knife - in the course of a fight - in a manner likely to intimidate or capable of inflicting serious injury to another person.

It’s also alleged that he intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to a woman in her 40s.

Mr Sryotenko was further remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on March 6th for the book of evidence to be served.

