Man further remanded in custody in connection with stabbing of Cahersiveen teenager

Apr 3, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
A man has been further remanded in custody in in connection with an incident that left a teenager with stab injuries in Cahersiveen.

Thomas McDonagh of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen appeared before Tralee District Court today facing two charges in relation to the alleged incident in February.

Mr McDonagh appeared before Judge David Waters via video-link from Cork Prison this morning.

The 50-year-old faces a charge of assault causing harm at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, on February 12th.

It’s also alleged that Mr McDonagh produced an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade - capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the book of evidence is not yet ready in the case.

He added he has pictures which may assist the court, while there will be other evidence.

Sergeant Manton told the judge that a medical report remains outstanding, however as of yesterday evening this was progressing.

Mr McDonagh’s solicitor, Pat Mann, asked the court if the case could be treated with urgency and be expedited, adding Mr McDonagh has been very cooperative throughout.

Judge Waters stated at the last sitting, that he would decide if he has jurisdiction in the case; however, as a medical report was not yet available, he further remanded Mr McDonagh in custody.

Thomas McDonagh will appear again before Tralee District Court on April 17th for DPP directions.

