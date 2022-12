A man has been further remanded in custody in connection with the assault of a woman in Dingle.

Blake Sheridan, from Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, appeared, before Tralee District Court today, he is also charged with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

It’s alleged both incidents occured on Sunday the 27th of November.

The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on Wednesday, via video link, for direction from the DPP