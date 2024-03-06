Advertisement
News

Man further remanded in custody charged with murder of Castlemaine man Paddy O’Mahony

Mar 6, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Man further remanded in custody charged with murder of Castlemaine man Paddy O’Mahony
Share this article

A man has been further remanded in custody charged with the murder of Castlemaine man, Paddy O’Mahony.

Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, appeared before Judge David Waters in Tralee District Court this afternoon.

Mr Carroll faces a single charge, which is that he murdered Paddy O’Mahony on Saturday February 23rd, contrary to common law.

Advertisement

Gardaí discovered the body of Mr O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, at his property in Castlemaine on the morning of Sunday February 24th.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll appeared at Tralee District Court via video-link from Cork Prison today in relation to the charge.

An application was made by Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson to amend the charge sheet, that the alleged incident occurred at Ballyrameen Upper, Castlemaine, with a further amendment that it was within the District Court Area of Killorglin.

Advertisement

Both amendments were granted by Judge David Waters.

Mr Carroll’s solicitor, Pat Mann, told the court that an application has been made to the High Court for bail.

Judge Waters further remanded Thomas Carroll in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court via video-link on March 20th, for the book of evidence to be served.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ardfert councillor defends decision to reject €110,000 for works to junction in village
Advertisement
Kerry councillor says CCTV to tackle illegal dumping needs to be introduced as soon as possible
Calls for crisis within fishing industry to be tackled
Advertisement

Recommended

Calls for crisis within fishing industry to be tackled
Kerry CAMHS consultant gives undertaking not to engage in medical practice at this time
Kerry councillor says CCTV to tackle illegal dumping needs to be introduced as soon as possible
Killarney Coffee Cup project scoops three national awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus