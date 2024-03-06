Man further remanded in custody charged with murder of Castlemaine man Paddy O’Mahony

A man has been further remanded in custody charged with the murder of Castlemaine man, Paddy O’Mahony.

Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, appeared before Judge David Waters in Tralee District Court this afternoon.

Mr Carroll faces a single charge, which is that he murdered Paddy O’Mahony on Saturday February 23rd, contrary to common law.

Gardaí discovered the body of Mr O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, at his property in Castlemaine on the morning of Sunday February 24th.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll appeared at Tralee District Court via video-link from Cork Prison today in relation to the charge.

An application was made by Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson to amend the charge sheet, that the alleged incident occurred at Ballyrameen Upper, Castlemaine, with a further amendment that it was within the District Court Area of Killorglin.

Both amendments were granted by Judge David Waters.

Mr Carroll’s solicitor, Pat Mann, told the court that an application has been made to the High Court for bail.

Judge Waters further remanded Thomas Carroll in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court via video-link on March 20th, for the book of evidence to be served.