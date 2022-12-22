Man facing charges including rape to appear at Tralee District Court this morning

A man facing charges including rape is to appear again at Tralee District Court this morning.

The charges against the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, relate to an incident which allegedly occurred last weekend in Tralee.

Tralee District Court was told the accused threatened to kill the complainant during the alleged incident, leaving her in fear for her life.

Garda David O’Donovan from Tralee garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, and told the court the accused did not reply to any charge.

It’s alleged the accused met the complainant, who is known to him, after she had been socialising in the town and walked with her to the location of the alleged incident.

Representing the accused, solicitor Brendan Ahern told the court his client is applying for bail, but Garda O’Donovan said the state was objecting to him being granted bail.

The state objected to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges and the nature of evidence in support of the charges, which include eyewitness testimony, forensic evidence, and CCTV of the accused and the complainant together in the lead-up to the alleged incident.

Garda O’Donovan outlined the state also believes the accused would interfere with or intimidate witnesses in this matter, because of the threat made to the complainant during the alleged attack.

Judge David Waters refused the man bail, and said he could not perceive of any conditions that would allow him to grant it.

Judge Waters remanded the accused in custody to appear again at Tralee District Court later this morning.