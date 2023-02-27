Man due in court this morning following Tralee aggravated burglary

A man in his 20s is due in court this morning, after being charged in relation to an aggravated burglary at a house in Tralee.

A number of people were held at knifepoint during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man, armed with knives, entered a property on Chapel Street, Tralee at 1.45 Sunday morning.

He threatened the occupants and caused damage to the property, before fleeing the scene.

Gardaí arrested him a short distance away and brought him to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

The man, in his 20s, has now been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court this morning.

A number of items stolen during the aggravated burglary were recovered, and there were no injuries reported from the incident.