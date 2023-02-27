Advertisement
News

Man due in court this morning following Tralee aggravated burglary

Feb 27, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Man due in court this morning following Tralee aggravated burglary Man due in court this morning following Tralee aggravated burglary
Share this article

A man in his 20s is due in court this morning, after being charged in relation to an aggravated burglary at a house in Tralee.

A number of people were held at knifepoint during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man, armed with knives, entered a property on Chapel Street, Tralee at 1.45 Sunday morning.

Advertisement

He threatened the occupants and caused damage to the property, before fleeing the scene.

Gardaí arrested him a short distance away and brought him to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

The man, in his 20s, has now been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court this morning.

Advertisement

A number of items stolen during the aggravated burglary were recovered, and there were no injuries reported from the incident.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus