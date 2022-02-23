Man due in court in relation to attempted armed robbery in Killarney Post Office

A man has been charged in relation to an attempted armed robbery in Killarney Post Office.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, is due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning.

Last Friday morning, a man armed with a shotgun entered the post office in New Steet, Killarney.

Advertisement

He threatened staff and demanded money; however, he left empty-handed.

On Monday a man was arrested and Gardaí say he has since been charged with a number of offences relating to the incident.

He's expected to appear before a sitting of Tralee District Court this morning.