Advertisement
News

Man due in court in relation to attempted armed robbery in Killarney Post Office

Feb 23, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Man due in court in relation to attempted armed robbery in Killarney Post Office Man due in court in relation to attempted armed robbery in Killarney Post Office
Share this article

A man has been charged in relation to an attempted armed robbery in Killarney Post Office.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, is due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning.

Last Friday morning, a man armed with a shotgun entered the post office in New Steet, Killarney.

Advertisement

He threatened staff and demanded money; however, he left empty-handed.

On Monday a man was arrested and Gardaí say he has since been charged with a number of offences relating to the incident.

He's expected to appear before a sitting of Tralee District Court this morning.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus