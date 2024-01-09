Man due in court following seizure of guns, cocaine and cash in Castleisland

A man is due in court today, charged in connection with the seizure of guns, ammunition and €35,000 worth of drugs in Castleisland.

Gardaí made the discoveries during the search of a house in the area as part of Operation Tara on Sunday.

The Garda Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search on a house in Castleisland as part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy aimed at disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks.

During the search, Gardaí seized two guns, ammunition, cocaine with an estimated street value of €35,000 and €2,365 cash.

Gardaí say the drugs seized are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man in his 40's was arrested as part of the investigation and he has since been charged.

He’s due to appear before a sitting of Killarney District Court this morning.