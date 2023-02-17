Advertisement
Man due before Tralee District Court in connection to burglary yesterday afternoon

Feb 17, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Man due before Tralee District Court in connection to burglary yesterday afternoon
Tralee Court - Radio Kerry News - EH
A man is due before a special sitting of Tralee District Court this morning after being charged in connection with a burglary.

Gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 20s, yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say they were alerted following reports of a burglary at a private residence in the Tralee area.

They say the occupant of the home raised the alarm after an intruder entered her home and took items and cash from the house, before leaving the scene.

Local detectives and uniformed gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 20s, in the area a short time later.

Gardaí say all of the property taken was recovered.

He was detained at Tralee garda station, where he was charged in relation to the burglary.

He is now due before a special sitting of Tralee District Court this morning.

