Gardaí have confirmed that a man has died following an accident on a farm in Brosna today.

The Garda Press Office stated that ambulance services contacted gardaí looking for assistance following reports of an incident in Carrigeen, Brosna.

A man in his 70s received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.