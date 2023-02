A man has died after a crash on the N71 near Kenmare yesterday evening.

The crash happened at Dromanassig Bridge after 5 o’clock yesterday evening.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road remains closed on both sides, and gardaí say it likely will be closed for another few hours.

Diversions are in place.