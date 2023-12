A man has died following an incident with on a fishing boat, 90 miles west of the Blasket Islands.

It is understood the man is aged in his 20s and it's believed he fell onboard and suffered fatal injuries.

The rescue coordination centre at Valentia were advised by the vessel shortly after 3 o'clock this morning.

They are still in contact with the vessel, as it makes its way back to Castletownbere.