Man died at Irish Water construction site in Killarney

The man who died following a workplace accident in Kerry yesterday had been working at an Irish Water construction site.

The man, aged in his 50s, and believed to be from Carlow, was injured at 8 o’clock yesterday morning in Killarney.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and while the man was brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment, he later passed away.

Irish Water, now known as Uisce Éireann, confirmed that a man employed on behalf of a contractor passed away, following a workplace accident at a water infrastructure construction site.

The company added its thoughts and prayers are with the family, work colleagues, and friends of the man.

The Health and Safety Authority earlier confirmed it launched an investigation into the incident.