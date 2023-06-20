Man convicted for Atlantic bluefin tuna angling near the Blasket islands

A man has been found guilty of two breaches of legislation for illegal fishing in an area around the Blasket islands.

Joseph Foley from Trim, Co Meath was observed trolling for protected bluefin tuna off the Kerry coastline - using specialist gear including spreader bars, squid lures, and game fishing reels.

Fisheries officers boarded his vessel, the Evie Rose, at the mouth of Valentia Harbour on August 27th 2022, and located the equipment stored throughout the boat.

Mr Foley pleaded guilty to two charges - surface trolling from a vessel used for sea-angling targeting or catching any species fish under bye-law no. 981 of 2020 (Control of Sea Angling Method for Certain Species of Fish), and using a boat as an aid to the commission of an offence, contrary to the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959 as amended.

He was convicted at Cahersiveen District Court recently (on June 8th 2023) and fined €400 for the breach of bye-law no.981/2020.

The second charge was taken into consideration.

The court was told of the seriousness of the offences, and that recreational fishing for Atlantic bluefin tuna in Irish waters is prohibited - unless licenced as part of a limited and tightly controlled ongoing research project.

The court heard Mr Foley had no previous convictions, and had cooperated with fisheries officers.

