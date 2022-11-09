Man charged with murdering his brother in Tralee remanded for two weeks

A man charged with murdering his brother in Tralee has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney is charged with the murder of his brother, 43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th.

Patrick Dooley appeared at Tralee District Court today via video link from Cork Prison.

Advertisement

He had applied for bail in the High Court but this application was refused.

Defence solicitor Pádraig O’Connell indicated this is being appealed to the Court of Appeal, so asked that his client be remanded for no more than two weeks.

Patrick Dooley was remanded in custody to appear again at Tralee District Court via video link on November 23rd for the book of evidence to be served.

Advertisement

The dead man’s cousin and namesake, 41-year-old Thomas Dooley, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, is also charged with his murder.

He is also due to appear at Tralee District Court on November 23rd via video link.