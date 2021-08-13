Man charged with dangerous driving causing woman’s death in Killarney

A man has been remanded on bail after being charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a woman in Killarney.

28-year-old Stephen Dillon of The Cottage, Gortacloghane, Listowel was before Tralee District Court.

He’s charged with dangerous driving causing the death of one person, and serious bodily harm to another.

Dymphna Wynne, who was in her 80s, and from Flesk Grove, Killarney died in the crash at Doonryan, Killarney, also known as Lawlor’s Cross, on January 12th this year.

Mr Dillon was remanded on bail, to appear at Killarney District Court on September 7th.