Advertisement
News

Man charged with dangerous driving causing woman’s death in Killarney

Aug 13, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Man charged with dangerous driving causing woman’s death in Killarney Man charged with dangerous driving causing woman’s death in Killarney
Share this article

A man has been remanded on bail after being charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a woman in Killarney.

28-year-old Stephen Dillon of The Cottage, Gortacloghane, Listowel was before Tralee District Court.

He’s charged with dangerous driving causing the death of one person, and serious bodily harm to another.

Advertisement

Dymphna Wynne, who was in her 80s, and from Flesk Grove, Killarney died in the crash at Doonryan, Killarney, also known as Lawlor’s Cross, on January 12th this year.

Mr Dillon was remanded on bail, to appear at Killarney District Court on September 7th.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus