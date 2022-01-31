Man charged with criminal damage to Garda vehicle in Killarney

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Killarney on Sunday morning.

The incident, which happened in the early hours, occurred on Plunkett Street at around 3.40am on Sunday morning when Gardaí observed a male standing on the roof of a Garda patrol vehicle.

After a brief chase on foot, gardaí arrested the man in his 20s who had caused criminal damage to the vehicle.

Advertisement

He was taken to Killarney Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court tomorrow.