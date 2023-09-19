Man charged with burglary, theft and interfering with car in Tralee

A Clare man has appeared in Killarney District court charged with burglary, theft and interfering with a motor car.

34-year-old Derek Lynch had earlier been separately charged with causing criminal damage for allegedly breaking the windows of a car in Tralee.

It’s alleged that Mr Lynch of Ashfield, Meelick, Co Clare broke into a flat in the Marina Apartments in Tralee at around 2.15 yesterday morning.

It’s claimed after leaving the apartment, he broke the windows of a car in the apartment complex.

Passing gardaí arrested the Clare man in relation to the criminal damage.

He’s due to appear in court in October on this particular charge.

Yesterday evening at half past seven it’s also alleged that Mr Lynch entered an unlocked vehicle in St John’s car park in Tralee.

It’s claimed he took a shaving kit, car keys and hand sanitiser from the vehicle.

He was arrested at the scene.

Separately, the alleged burglary that took place in the Marina Apartments was reported to gardai this morning.

Derek Lynch appeared in Killarney District Court today charged with theft, interfering with a car, and burglary.

His application for bail was refused; he’s to remain in Cork Prison and is due to appear via video link at Tralee District Court tomorrow.