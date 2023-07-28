Man charged in relation to fatal Tralee assault

The man arrested as part of the investigation into the murder at Rath Cemetery last year has been charged.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following an assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th.

His wife Siobhan was also injured in the incident, which occurred while a funeral had been taking place.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday, becoming the ninth person to be arrested as part of the investigation.

He is due before Dingle District Court this morning.