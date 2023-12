A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident of theft in North Kerry.

Gardaí say they are investigating a theft from a premises on Church Street in Tarbert, which occurred at a quarter to 8 last night.

A video has been circulated online showing an incident outside a business premises in the village.

Advertisement

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged.

He appeared before Listowel District Court this morning.