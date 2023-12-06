Man arrested in connection with Thomas Dooley murder released without charge

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Killarney man Thomas Dooley has been released without charge.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following a fatal assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th 2022.

His wife Siobhan was also injured in the incident, which occurred while a funeral had been taking place.

Gardaí today arrested a man in his 60s in connection with the death of Mr Dooley, but he has since been released without charge.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.