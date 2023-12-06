Advertisement
News

Man arrested in connection with Thomas Dooley murder released without charge

Dec 6, 2023 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Man arrested in connection with Thomas Dooley murder released without charge
Share this article

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Killarney man Thomas Dooley has been released without charge.

 

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following a fatal assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th 2022.

Advertisement

 

His wife Siobhan was also injured in the incident, which occurred while a funeral had been taking place.

 

Advertisement

Gardaí today arrested a man in his 60s in connection with the death of Mr Dooley, but he has since been released without charge.

 

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TDs embroiled in heated Dáil row over immigration
Advertisement
Courts Service signs contract to purchase site on the Island of Geese
Kerry’s BillGenie.ie awarded Business All-Star accreditation
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TDs embroiled in heated Dáil row over immigration
Full Report From Kerry GAA Convention
Dingle Manager Says One Game At A Time Mentality Has Been Key In Munster Run
Listowel Ready For Munster Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus