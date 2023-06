A man arrested as part of investigations into thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock in Kerry and West Cork has been released without charge.

Gardaí have been investigating thefts of around €110,000 worth of farm machinery and livestock in the southwest between November and February.

The man, in his early 20s, was arrested as part of this inquiry earlier in the week and was released late last night.

Advertisement

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.