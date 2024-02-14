Man appears at Tralee court in connection with stabbing of Cahersiveen teenager

A man has been remanded in custody in connection with an incident that left a teenager with stab injuries in Cahersiveen.

50-year-old Thomas McDonagh of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen appeared before Judge David Waters in Tralee District Court this morning.

Mr McDonagh appeared before the court via video link from Cork Prison, in relation to two charges.

He’s accused of assault causing harm at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen on February 12th.

It’s also alleged that Mr McDonagh produced an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade - capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

Defence solicitor Brendan Ahern, instructed by solicitor Pat Mann said an application to the High Court for bail will be made.

Mr McDonagh was remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on February 28th, for jurisdiction.