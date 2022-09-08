Advertisement
Man and woman rescued after getting trapped at bottom of cliff while rescuing dog in West Kerry

Sep 8, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Dingle Coast Guard carried out a successful rescue operation in West Kerry yesterday after two people got stuck at the bottom of a cliff while attempting to rescue their dog.

Officer in Charge at Dingle Coast Guard Frank Heidtke led the team of 15 rescue volunteers who located the young man and woman about 1km away from the nearest roadway and they were stuck 120ft from the cliff in Feothanach.

Due to the remote location and the wet weather, the volunteers carried their rescue equipment by hand on rough terrain in the dark with limited moonlight.

Mr Heidtke said the young man and woman were strapped into the harness and brought off the cliff one by one; no serious injuries were reported.

Mr Heidtke advises the public to call for help if an animal is in trouble:

