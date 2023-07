A man has been airlifted to University Hospital Kerry after a fall on Carrauntoohil.

The 24 year old suffered a head injury after a fall on the Devil’s Ladder.

Valentia Coastguard were alerted to the incident this afternoon.

Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 was tasked, and was assisted by Kerry Mountain Rescue.

The man was brought by helicopter to University Hospital Kerry, his injuries are not believed to be serious.