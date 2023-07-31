Advertisement
Man airlifted to hospital after slipping into water

Jul 31, 2023 18:08 By radiokerrynews
Man airlifted to hospital after slipping into water
Valentia Coast Guard assisted in a rescue off the north side of Valentia Island this afternoon.

They received a number of 999 calls after a man slid off the rocks into the water at Culoo Head.

Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 and Valentia Lifeboat were tasked with the rescue, joined by Iveragh Coast Guard unit and local fishing units.

The man was able to tread water until he was picked up by Valentia Lifeboat.

He was then transferred Rescue 115 and was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry for medical examination.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

