Man airlifted to Cork following Listowel accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital following an accident at a factory in Listowel.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant in Listowel.

Gardaí in Listowel say he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

From there, the Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 115 brought him to Cork University Hospital

It's understood the man has suffered burns injuries.

Gardai remain at the scene of the accident and the Health and Safety Authority is en route.