Advertisement
News

Man airlifted to Cork following Listowel accident

Feb 6, 2023 22:02 By radiokerrynews
Man airlifted to Cork following Listowel accident Man airlifted to Cork following Listowel accident
Share this article

A man has been airlifted to hospital following an accident at a factory in Listowel.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant in Listowel.

Gardaí in Listowel say he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

Advertisement

From there, the Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 115 brought him to Cork University Hospital

It's understood the man has suffered burns injuries.

Gardai remain at the scene of the accident and the Health and Safety Authority is en route.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus