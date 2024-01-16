A man, who's accused of throwing rocks at people in Killarney town centre, has appeared again in court.

45-year-old Abdel Karim El Mgharbi, of Harmony Inn Killarney, faces four charges.

The charges relate to public order and other alleged offences that occurred on Plunkett Street on January 7th.

Killarney District Court heard today from solicitor Peter Malone that directions had not been received.

Inspector Stephen O’Brien said further charges are being contemplated against Abdel Karim El Mgharbi who’s from Morocco.

The matter has been adjourned to March 19th and Mr El Mgharbi has been remanded on continuing bail to that date.

His bail conditions include a curfew between 9pm and 9am.