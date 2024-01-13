Resident of Killarney direct provision centre allegedly threw rocks at members of public

A resident of a direct provision centre in Killarney has appeared before court after allegedly throwing rocks at members of the public in the town centre.

45-year-old Abdel Karim El Mgharbi, with an address at Harmony Inn, Killarney, but originally from Morocco, faces four charges.

These relate to public order and other alleged offences at Plunket Street, Killarney, last Sunday.

He appeared before Judge David Waters at Listowel District Court on Friday morning.

Mr El Mgharbi is charged with producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury during a dispute – this charge alleges that he threw rocks and bricks at members of the public.

On the same date, it’s alleged he engaged in threatening, abusive behaviour, with intent to provoke breach of peace, and that he was intoxicated to the point of being a danger to himself or others.

A fourth charge alleges he failed to appear at Mullingar District Court on December 7th.

Inspector Stephen O’Brien applied to have the accused remanded to Mullingar in relation to failing to appear on criminal damage and assault charges.

Inspector O’Brien told the court further charges in relation to the Killarney weapons/firearms charge are being contemplated.

Judge David Waters said he was most concerned at giving this man bail, given he was at large in relation to serious offences in Mullingar, but it was a matter for the gardaí to object to bail.

He was remanded on bail to Killarney District Court on January 16th for DPP directions, while he will also appear in Mullingar on January 25th.

This bail is subject to conditions including a curfew between 9pm and 9am, to notify gardaí of any change of address, provide a phone number, and sign on three times daily at Killarney garda station.

Judge Waters told Mr El Mgharbi, through a Spanish-language interpreter, that he was on very thin ice, and he will be in custody if there’s even the slightest breach of bail conditions.