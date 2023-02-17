Man accused of string of burglaries and thefts in Tralee remanded in custody

A man accused of a string of burglaries and thefts in Tralee has been remanded in custody.

26-year-old Ryan Horgan faces eight charges including burglary, theft, and possession of crack cocaine.

Mr Horgan, who is on bail from a separate matter, appeared before Judge David Waters this morning.

The court heard Mr Horgan has 85 previous convictions, 75 of which were committed while on bail.

Mr Horgan was removed from the courtroom until his case was being heard, at the request of Judge Waters, having disrupted proceedings twice.

Sergeant Ernie Henderson told the court that Mr Horgan called to a house in St John’s Park yesterday at around 2pm, under the false pretence of retrieving a football.

The court heard that when the occupant of the home attempted to close the door and insisted she retrieve the ball, Mr Horgan pushed passed her into the house, and made off with some items of property, including a handbag and some cash.

The court was told that separately, last Sunday February 12th, Mr Horgan called to the home of a 93-year-old man in Castlecountess, under the false pretence of asking for money for a bus.

Sgt Henderson told the court that when the man presented his wallet to give Mr Horgan money, Mr Horgan ran off with the wallet containing €300, after a small struggle.

The court heard evidence of other alleged offences, including that he stole items from the staff quarters in the Savoy Hotel in Limerick.

The court was told Mr Horgan also stole items including an iPhone charger, chocolate bar, two pairs of jogging pants, a bottle of perfume, and Xanax tablets, in a string of thefts in recent months.

He also faces a charge of possessing crack cocaine.

Sergeant Henderson told the court Mr Horgan is addicted to heroin and crack cocaine, and these offences are to fuel these addictions.

Sgt Henderson said there has been an escalation of serious offences, and he presents a danger to elderly people especially if he is granted bail.

He told the court that Mr Horgan is now of no fixed abode, having been evicted from Arlington Lodge hostel yesterday, something which Mr Horgan denies.

Defending solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said his client is a complicated mess, and he is on a methadone programme.

Judge David Waters refused bail, and upon hearing the extent of the alleged offences, refused jurisdiction.

Mr Horgan was remanded in custody, to appear again at Tralee District Court next Wednesday, February 22nd, via video link for the book of evidence.