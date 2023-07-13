Man accused of producing knives during Tralee burglary remanded on continuing bail

A Milltown man has been remanded on continuing bail in relation to the production of knives during a burglary.

Ian Corkery, of 7 The Square Milltown, is charged with producing an article capable of intimidating another person, during a burglary at 39 Chapel Street, Tralee, on February 26th.

He is also charged with possession of a knife which had a blade or was sharply pointed.

The 22-year-old was remanded on continuing bail, to appear before Tralee District Court on July 26th, for DPP directions.