A crew member had to be medically evacuated from an oil tanker off the coast of Kerry.

The captain of the ship contacted Valentia Coast Guard for assistance yesterday but, at that time the tanker was 450 miles west of Ireland, outside the range of coastguard helicopters.

Valentia advised the ship to sail towards the west coast as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

The Filipino crew member, in his 40s, had suffered an suspected cardiac incident.

At 4am today, when the tanker was the 130 miles west of Valentia, the Coast Guard tasked Rescue Helicopter 117 with long-range med-evac to bring to patient to Cork Airport for treatment in Cork University Hospital.