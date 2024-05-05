A woman in her early 20s has died after falling from the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare.

A rescue operation was launched after the alarm was raised yesterday afternoon, assisted by Valentia Coast Guard.

The foreign student was with her friends at the time.

The woman was visiting the tourist attraction, when she fell off the Cliffs of Moher yesterday afternoon.

She died in the tragedy and the emergency services were called.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Rescue Helicopter 115 to the scene, along with the Doolin Coastguard Unit.

The Aran Islands lifeboat also helped in the search and retrieved her body from the sea - her remains have since been handed over to Gardaí.