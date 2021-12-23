Major sewerage scheme will help water quality in Lough Leane

A major sewerage scheme in Kerry will help improve water quality in Lough Leane.

Irish Water has published both the tender for the Kilcummin Wastewater Sewerage Scheme and the compulsory purchase order for some of the lands needed.

It says the project will provide an effective and efficient wastewater collection system for the village of Kilcummin and provide for its treatment. Irish Water adds that the proposed scheme will improve water quality in the River Deenagh and Lough Leane, while also providing scope for future development in the catchment area.