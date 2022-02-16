Advertisement
Major investor in renewable energy buys North Kerry windfarm

Feb 16, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
A windfarm in North Kerry has been sold to a major investor in renewable energy.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has bought Tullahennel Wind Farm near Ballylongford.

The windfarm, which consists of 13 turbines, has been operational since 2018.

Greencoat Renewables acquired the development from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, a US investment management firm.

The cost of the transaction isn't known but it's understood a windfarm of this size would have a market price of around €70 million.

 

