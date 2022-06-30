Advertisement
Major investment in special education for Killarney primary school

Jun 30, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Major investment in special education for Killarney primary school
A major investment in the provision of special education has been announced for a primary school in Killarney.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fail TD Norma Foley announced the investment for Holy Cross Mercy school which she described as ambitious and state of the art.

The project is to consist of four new modern classrooms tailored for the provision of special education.

Four new special education teaching rooms will also be created while two rooms to deliver English as an additional language will be created from two existing classrooms.

A withdrawal room and an additional bathroom are also included in the plans.

Minister Foley says the investment is an endorsement of the school community at Holy Cross for their commitment to provide inclusive education to the young people of Killarney.

