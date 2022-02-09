Major fundraiser underway to repatriate Waterville man who's seriously ill in a New York hospital

A major fundraising drive is underway to repatriate a Waterville man, who's seriously ill in a New York hospital.

James Quinlan, who is well known in Kerry motoring circles, can't receive the care he needs in the States - and it'll cost at least €100,000 to get him back to Ireland via air ambulance.

On December 19th last, James collapsed at his home in New York, having suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His life hung in the balance for a number of days, and he was put in an induced coma, before eventually beginning his long journey to recovery.

His sister Laura says that while he's receiving great care at the hospital in Queens, there's no available facility in New York where he can undergo rehabilitation:

On Sunday next, February 13th, friends of James Quinlan's from Kerry Motor Club are holding a car show in Tralee town centre.

Around 280 rally cars will take part.

It's part of a 'Go Fund me' campaign which aims to raise enough money to cover the costs of bringing him home and getting him the rehabilitation he needs.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here:

Link: https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=Help+James+Quinlan%27s+journey+to+recovery

